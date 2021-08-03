Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.69

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.69 and last traded at C$12.35, with a volume of 184522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

MRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.00.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$994.18 million and a PE ratio of -57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5520254 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.