MahaDAO (MAHA) One Day Volume Tops $1.73 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00008885 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

