Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,522. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
