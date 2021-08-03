Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

WSO opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

