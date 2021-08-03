Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.