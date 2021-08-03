London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. 264,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

