London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. 264,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

