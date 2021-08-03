Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.65 and the highest is $4.05. Lennox International posted earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,939 shares of company stock worth $6,731,130. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $328.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

