LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CTO Bahman Koohestani Sells 6,000 Shares

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 4,219,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,211. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

