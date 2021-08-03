Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

