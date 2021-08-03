Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

