Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $11.25 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot stock traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,465. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.45. The company has a market capitalization of $352.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

