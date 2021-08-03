Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMRK stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

