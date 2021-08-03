Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.350 EPS.

NYSE:KRG traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

