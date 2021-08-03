Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

