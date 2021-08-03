Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

