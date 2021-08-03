Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.73

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.73 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 151415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT to C$23.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

