Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,820,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 28,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,768,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after buying an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $34.82. 5,662,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

