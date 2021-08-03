K21 (K21) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $1.34 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00801997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00093803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042372 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,153,964 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

