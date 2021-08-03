Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 905 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.78. The stock had a trading volume of 401,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The stock has a market cap of $461.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,945 shares of company stock worth $18,841,342. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

