Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.65 on Tuesday, reaching $2,708.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.