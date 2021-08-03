JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

