JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

