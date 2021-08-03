iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.43. 213,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

