iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Wealth CMT’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth CMT reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.7% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.50. 3,080,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

