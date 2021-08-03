IRISnet (IRIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.41 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. IRISnet has a market cap of $84.11 million and $7.41 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00140563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.32 or 0.99755053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00842187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,030,908,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,659,892 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.