Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Invacare has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Invacare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Invacare has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90.

A number of research firms have commented on IVC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

