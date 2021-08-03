Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after buying an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,731,000.

NYSEARCA BSV remained flat at $$82.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. 75,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

