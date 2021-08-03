Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

NSP stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.42. 161,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,613. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,315,317 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

