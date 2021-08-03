Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells 29,723 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $60,932.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

