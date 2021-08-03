Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 11,073,245 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KKR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 2,878,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

