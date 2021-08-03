Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Immersion stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 541,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,637. Immersion has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

