IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 36,497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

