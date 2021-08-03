IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,256 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

