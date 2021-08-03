IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.570-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.360 EPS.

NYSE IEX opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07. IDEX has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.71.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

