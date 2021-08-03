IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report $111.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.48 million and the lowest is $109.96 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $372.17 million and a P/E ratio of -53.26. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in IBEX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IBEX by 23.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

