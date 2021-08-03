Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HUN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

