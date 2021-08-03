HubSpot (HUBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HubSpot stock opened at $596.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $227.32 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.46.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

