Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 924.20 ($12.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 837.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

