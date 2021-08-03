Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,003,000 after buying an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 138.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,980,000 after buying an additional 343,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.