Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) will post its 6/30/2021 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.73-1.79 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.