HC Wainwright Trims Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Target Price to $45.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

