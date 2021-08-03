HC Wainwright Trims Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Target Price to $45.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
