Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.77 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.25.

HLIT stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 5,916,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,510. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

