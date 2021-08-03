Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GPRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13.
GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
