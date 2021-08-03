Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GPRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.