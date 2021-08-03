Graham (GHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Graham stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91. Graham has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

