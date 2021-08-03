Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after buying an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

