Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

