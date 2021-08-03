Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $749.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $708.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $751.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

