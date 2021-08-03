Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

