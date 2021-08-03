GeoPark (GPRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.94 million. On average, analysts expect GeoPark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.