Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 125.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $7,125,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.